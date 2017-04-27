MCD election results: A worry for AAP; poor show in 9 of 11 bastions

n Tughlakabad, where AAP had secured 62.4% votes in 2015, the party lost all three wards to the BJP. n Tughlakabad, where AAP had secured 62.4% votes in 2015, the party lost all three wards to the BJP.

In its massive sweep during the 2015 assembly elections, AAP had secured more than 60 per cent votes in 11 constituencies of the capital. Now, in the MCD elections, the party lost in at least half the wards in nine of these constituencies, once considered its bastions.

Except in two constituencies — New Delhi (which isn’t part of the MCD) and Sultanpur Majra (where AAP won most wards) — the results have reflected poorly for the party.

In Tughlakabad, where AAP had secured 62.4% votes in 2015, the party lost all three wards to the BJP. Similarly, in Burari (63.82%), AAP lost in five of the six wards. In Okhla (62.57%), it lost four of the five wards and in Ambedkar Nagar (68.39%), the party won just one ward of three.

Some crucial constituencies of AAP ministers also met the same fate. In Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s Patparganj constituency, AAP won only one of four wards, with the BJP winning the rest. In Shakur Basti, where Health Minister Satyendar Jain had received 48.67% votes in 2015, the BJP won all three wards.

For several people who voted in these elections, the mandate was given not on the basis of the last MCD elections — which the BJP won — but the 2015 polls. Several held the Delhi government and the MLAs responsible for civic issues such as water pipelines, sanitation and maintenance of roads.

Rashid, a tea seller who has a shop beside Sanjay Jheel in Patparganj, said Sisodia announced installation of a proper sewage system before the assembly polls. “Until now, there has been no movement on the promise. I understand that it takes time to implement it, but the drain overflows every time it rains,” he said.

In Deoli too, people held the MLA responsible for their problems. “Prakash Jarwal hasn’t done any work for us. Roads, sewage lines, water pipelines — all continue to remain in a dismal state. Every monsoon, this area becomes inhabitable. There are allegations that the MLA charged people thousands of rupees to install pipelines. At least the BJP is doing good work,” Rajjo Devi, a resident, said.

