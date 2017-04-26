SDMC election results 2017: BJP heading towards a massive win; Congress, AAP fight for second position

New Delhi: Independent candidate Ramesh Datta flashes victory sign at his office-cum-residence as he leaves to cast his vote for MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Independent candidate Ramesh Datta flashes victory sign at his office-cum-residence as he leaves to cast his vote for MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

As per the latest updates, BJP is leading in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The party is ahead on more than 75 wards out of the total 104. Congress and AAP are in a tight contest for the second position.

The counting of votes began at 8:00 am. As per the early trends, BJP is also maintaining a comfortable lead in the North Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations. If the party manages a victory in all three corporations, it will be BJP’s third term in the MCD.

The exit polls results that came after the voting ended on April 23 also predicted a huge victory for the BJP. The party was led by newly appointed Manoj Tiwari and also introduced new faces to contest as candidates.

BJP needs to win on 136 wards in total to win the MCD. It is currently leading on more than 180 wards with AAP and Congress both leading on more than 40 seats.

On the day of voting, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and raised the issue of EVM ‘malfunction’. AAP and Congress had demanded that the elections be held using paper ballot. AAP had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking use of VVPAT machines.

