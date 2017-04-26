MCD election results 2017: BJP did research on EVMs for five years, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia with party leader Dilip Pandey. PTI Photo New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia with party leader Dilip Pandey. PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, following the party narrative, claimed that EVMs were behind BJP victory as the saffron party heads towards a huge victory in MCD elections 2017. Sisodia, in a series of tweets, said that the BJP had research on EVMs for five years after loosing the 2009 elections. “BJP ne 2009 ka chunav haarne ke baad 5 saal EVM par research kar mahaarat haasil ki aur ussi research aur mahaarat ke dum par chunaav jeet rahi hai,” Sisodia tweeted. (After loosing the 2009 elections, BJP did a research on EVMs for five years and gained expertise. On the basis of this research and expertise they are winning elections)

Sisodia also said that senior BJP leaders GBL Narsimhrao and LK Advani had also written a book on EVMs. “EVM tampering desh ke loktantra ki ek aisi kadvi sachai hai jiska shuru me mazaak ud sakta hai lekin mazaak ke dar se hum sach bolna nahi chhod sakte,” Sisodia added. (EVM tampering is a truth of our democracy and people can make fun of it in the beginning but that does not mean we will stop speaking the truth.)

Manish Sisodia was in a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s official residence in Delhi. Kejriwal has not yet made any statement on MCD elections. However, other party leaders, including Gopal Rai and Ashutosh, have also claimed that EVM tampering is the reason behind BJPs performance in Delhi.

The counting of votes began at 8:00 am and BJP maintained a strong lead as the early trends started coming in. The party is all set to register a big victory in all three corporations – namely NDMC, SDMC and EDMC. Meanwhile, former Delhi CM and senior Congress leader Sheila Dixit, in a statement to news agency ANI, said that “whoever wins the elections says EVMs are fine and whoever loses says EVMs are faulty.” She also urged the Election Commission (EC) to resolve the confusion surrounding it.

