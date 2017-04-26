MCD Election Results 2017: BJP cruises ahead, set for a sweep

A day before counting, Congress said it hoped to wrest 70-80 seats. (Source: ANI photo) A day before counting, Congress said it hoped to wrest 70-80 seats. (Source: ANI photo)

Proving the exit polls true, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is swiftly surging ahead of its rivals as counting of votes for the 270 MCD seats began early Wednesday. Early trends indicate the BJP to be leading at more than 180 seats, in keeping with the saffron party’s winning spree in almost all recent major elections in the country. BJP has ruled the MCD for the last 10 years. As of now, it runs the three corporations of Delhi — North, East and South — with 138 seats. The party has maintained it will win 230-plus seats.

Either Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to be at a distant second spot. Congress is largely expected to become the second largest party, pushing AAP to the third position. However, early trends show both parties to be neck and neck with each leading at over 40 seats each.

A day before counting, Congress said it hoped to wrest 70-80 seats. The party had faced its worst rout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls when it failed to bag even a single seat. It now seems to be bouncing back and winning votes that it lost in the earlier polls in Delhi.

At the same time, the AAP had kept up its attack on electronic voting machines, questioning their authenticity and alleging that they were likely to be tampered with in favour of a particular party. The MCD polls are a litmus test for the AAP that lost in the recent assembly polls in Punjab and Goa. In the 2015 Assembly elections in which Congress failed to open its account, AAP had in an incredible performance won 67 of 70 seats while fetching nearly 54 cent of votes. On the other hand, BJP could bag only three seats, garnering 33 per cent of the votes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 9:23 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd