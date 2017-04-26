MCD election results 2017: As AAP wilts, Alka Lamba offers to quit as MLA

AAP leader Alka Lamba AAP leader Alka Lamba

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday offered to resign from her post and also relinquish all positions in the party taking “responsibility” for the defeat of AAP candidates in her constituency. “I take personal responsibility for the party’s defeat in all three wards in my constituency and offer to resign from all party posts and as MLA,” Lamba, who represents the Chandni Chowk constituency, tweeted.

However, Lamba said she will continue to support and ‘provide strength to Kejriwal. Lamba does not hold any important post in the party. She was removed from the panel of its official spokespersons last year. Counting of votes began at 8 AM today with BJP gaining leads in all the three municipal corporations- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were huddled at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as the trends showed a poor show by the party. The prospects of a “massive” defeat loomed large over the AAP, close on the heels of the bypolls for Rajouri Garden Assembly seat where the BJP-Akali Dal candidate won while the party candidate lost his security deposit.

Trends showed that AAP was trailing far behind BJP which has been accused by the Kejriwal led party of “corruption and mismanagement” during its 10 year rule.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now