MCD election results 2017: Arvind Kejriwal should resign, says Manoj Tiwari as BJP heads towards a ‘massive’ victory

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heads towards a huge win in Delhi MCD elections 2017, state party president Manoj Tiwari has said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for AAP’s loss and resign from his post. Tiwari was speaking in an interview with the TV channel India Today.

Earlier, Manoj Tiwari, in a statement to The Indian Express, also said that they will not hold any celebrations because ‘they are sad for the CRPF jawans who died in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday in an encounter with the Maoists’.

The AAP, which is in majority in the Delhi state Assembly, is leading in less than 50 wards out of the total 272 as per the latest trends. On the other hand, BJP is leading in more than 170 wards and is already past the halfway mark needed for a majority in all the three corporations.

The party has also registered a win in Janakpuri East, Janakpuri West and Rajinder Nagar. The BJP has also been in majority in the MCD since last 10 years. Kejriwal, who spearheaded the AAP campaign for MCD elections, continuously attacked BJP for ‘corruption’ and promised to clean the city in one year.

Ahead of the elections, AAP and Congress also raised the issue of alleged ‘EVM tampering’ and demanded that the voting be held using paper ballots. AAP had also moved Delhi HC seeking use of VVPAT machines with the EVMs. CM Arvind Kejriwal raised the same issue on day of voting as he took to Twitter and stated that their were various reports of EVM malfunctioning coming from different areas.

The voting took place on April 23. Counting of votes started at 8:00 am on Wednesday and BJP has maintained a lead since the early trends started coming in.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:19 am

