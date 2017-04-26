Latest News
MCD election results 2017: Anna Hazare speaks on AAP loss, says difference between its speech and action

BJP is all set to sweet all three Delhi MCDs with AAP trailing far behind on second position

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2017 3:20 pm
MCD, MCD elections, MCD polls, MCD results, Anna Hazare, arvind kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari, BJP win AAP, AAP loss MCD, Congress loss MCD, MCD final result, Delhi, indian express Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo)

Activist Anna Hazare, who was the face behind the anti-corruption movement, on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying there was a difference between their ‘speech and action’, as reported by news agency ANI. Anna’s remark comes at a time when trends in MCD election 2017 indicate an impressive win for BJP with AAP trailing way behind. The AAP is expected to finish second.

BJP crossed the halfway mark of 136 to win a majority in MCD with AAP and Congress finishing on second and third positions, respectively. Anna Hazare has been critical of Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on several occasions in the past. Both of them were part of the core team that spearheaded the India Against Corruption campaign in 2012.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Alka Lamba has also offered to resign from her post taking responsibility of the losses suffered in three wards that fall under her constituency. BJP, on the other hand, has demanded a resignation from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal should take responsibility for AAP’s defeat and step down.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy went a step ahead and stated that the President should ‘dismiss Delhi government and order fresh elections’, ANI reports. “There are a total of 272 wards in three Delhi MCDs and elections on two wards were postponed because of the death of candidates. The polling took place on April 23 and a little over 53 per cent of the electorate cast their vote.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 2:13 pm
  1. M
    Mad about
    Apr 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm
    AK49 Govt. is as corrupt as the other state governments in India, be it BJP or non-BJP. Why should people vote for AAP when it had only one mandate and that was to give a corruption free governance in Delhi.
    Reply
    1. V
      viswanathan
      Apr 26, 2017 at 2:47 pm
      Dear Mr. Hazaare: You introduced a man of great ambition. He did not deliver the promises He is unfit to govern, He sullied the images of leaders, such as PM. Please take him back with you where he can perform dance and drama and earn his livelihood. If he continue for further period, he would cause more trouble to people of Delhi. He is a bad example of a leader.
      Reply
      1. K
        Krishna Govil
        Apr 26, 2017 at 2:32 pm
        Keyring is a very bad looser and a stupid guy
        Reply

