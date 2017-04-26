MCD election results 2017: Anna Hazare speaks on AAP loss, says difference between its speech and action

Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo) Social activist Anna Hazare. (File photo)

Activist Anna Hazare, who was the face behind the anti-corruption movement, on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying there was a difference between their ‘speech and action’, as reported by news agency ANI. Anna’s remark comes at a time when trends in MCD election 2017 indicate an impressive win for BJP with AAP trailing way behind. The AAP is expected to finish second.

BJP crossed the halfway mark of 136 to win a majority in MCD with AAP and Congress finishing on second and third positions, respectively. Anna Hazare has been critical of Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on several occasions in the past. Both of them were part of the core team that spearheaded the India Against Corruption campaign in 2012.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Alka Lamba has also offered to resign from her post taking responsibility of the losses suffered in three wards that fall under her constituency. BJP, on the other hand, has demanded a resignation from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said Kejriwal should take responsibility for AAP’s defeat and step down.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy went a step ahead and stated that the President should ‘dismiss Delhi government and order fresh elections’, ANI reports. “There are a total of 272 wards in three Delhi MCDs and elections on two wards were postponed because of the death of candidates. The polling took place on April 23 and a little over 53 per cent of the electorate cast their vote.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 2:13 pm

