MCD election results 2017: AAP leader Ashutosh says ‘EVM tampering’ behind BJP performance

Senior AAP leader and spokesperson Ashutosh on Wednesday said that ‘EVM tampering’ was the reason behind BJP’s lead in the MCD elections 2017 as the trends are coming in. “MCD trends in favour of BJP prove EVM tampering,” he said.

The party has raised the issue of EVM ‘tampering’ time and again after the recent Assembly elections and also demanded that paper ballot method be used for polling in the MCD elections. The party had also moved the Delhi High Court demanding use of VVPAT machines.

The counting for MCD election started at 8:00 am and BJP has maintained a comfortable lead ever since. The party has also registered victory in Janakpuri East, West and Rajinder Nagar.

Apart from Ashutosh, other AAP leaders have also blamed ‘EVM tampering’ for the results going in favour of BJP. However, Delhi Chief Minister and party convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has not made any statement yet. Currently, he is in a meeting with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at his official residence in Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in a statement to news agency ANI, said: “Whoever wins says there is no problem with the EVMs and whoever loses claims the EVMs are faulty.”

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari said that their party will not celebrate its victory because ‘they were sad for the jawans who were martyred in Sukma encounter’. Voting for the MCD elections took place on April 23.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:46 am

