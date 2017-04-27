MCD election results: 1,000-member online team provided boost to BJP

To ensure a dominant presence of the BJP on social media, IT cell head Sumeet Bhasin said a team of 1,000 — including people from IIM Bangalore and other institutes — worked round-the-clock.

“When it comes to today’s social media landscape, famous individuals are no different than big brand names. They must carefully uphold the image they would like to project. The same is true for political candidates, especially during elections,” said Kunal Kapur, a team member.

“Every tweet, every Facebook post, every blog post must follow a script and be part of a controlled message. Even Instagram posts must include talking points that lead back to a specific goal or set of goals. Candidates would be wise to carefully archive their campaign’s social media activity,” Subodh Kumar, who is from IIM Bangalore, said.

