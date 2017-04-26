MCD election results 2017: BJP victory is EVM wave, not Modi wave, says AAP’s Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File Photo) AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File Photo)

As BJP looks poised for its third consecutive win in Delhi civic polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again raised the issue of faulty electronic voting machines or EVMs. AAP minister Gopal Rai attributed BJP’s expected landslide victory to “EVM lehar (wave) and not Modi lehar”.

“This is the same wave that they (BJP) used in the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab polls,” Rai said.

Through the campaigning, AAP had maintained that the EVMs were being manipulated in various states to favour a particular party.

There were reports of EVMs suffering snags at various polling booths during Delhi civic polls held on April 23. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then tweeted: “I have received reports of EVM malfunction from all over Delhi. People with voter slips are not being allowed to vote. What is the state election commission doing?” Kejriwal is yet to react to today’s results.

A few days ahead of the MCD elections, AAP had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the use of VVPAT (Voter-verified paper audit trail) machines attached to the EVMs in the MCD polls. The court, even as it issued notice to the Election Commission of India and the Delhi State Election Commission asking them to file their responses on the AAP plea, observed that “at the eleventh hour, I cannot issue any direction to stall the MCD elections”.

AAP had also earned the ire of the Election Commission when it had questioned the reliability of EVMs in the context of the Punjab assembly elections. The EC had then asked the party to “introspect” instead on its performance.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 10:44 am