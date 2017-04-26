NDMC election results 2017: BJP takes early lead, Congress trailing on second position

New Delhi: Members of a family show their ink marked fingers after casting votes for MCD elections in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Members of a family show their ink marked fingers after casting votes for MCD elections in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in more than 70 wards out of the total 103 in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) as per the latest updates. Congress is trailing far behind the saffron party with a lead in only 25 wards followed by AAP.

Apart from NDMC, BJP is also leading in the other two corporations and is expected to win a majority in the MCD elections 2017. The party has been in power in MCD since last 10 years.

The polling for MCD elections was held on April 23 with a triangular contest between BJP, AAP and Congress. BJP fielded all new faces for the elections this time led by state president Manoj Tiwari.

Click here for LIVE updates

Apart from Tiwari, party’s national president Amit Shah, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and other leaders also campaigned for the candidates. BJP has been in majority in the MCD since last 10 years.

The exit polls had also predicted a massive win for the party after the polling on April 23. AAP, on the other hand, made a number of promises, including waiving off the House tax.

AAP and Congress had also raised the issue of EVM tampering ahead of the elections and demanded that the voting be done using paper ballot method.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 8:54 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd