MCD elections on April 22: Everything you need to know

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday announced that elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital will be held on April 22, while the counting of votes will take place on April 25. The civic body elections this time will see an interesting three-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The announcement was made by State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava at a press conference in the capital.

Srivastava also informed that the nomination process will begin from March 27, while April 3 would be the last date for filing nominations. He said scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 5 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is April 8. The expenditure limit for a candidate has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.75 lakh, he added.

Riding high on its thumping victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, winning the municipal corporation polls in the capital is pivotal for the BJP. The saffron party has been ruling the MCD for the past 10 years. The BJP will kickstart its campaign on March 19 when the party chief Amit Shah will address booth-level cadre at Ramlila Maidan. The first list of BJP candidates for municipal polls is likely to be announced between March 20 and 25.

In a bid to infuse fresh blood within the party, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has revealed that sitting councillors will be barred from contesting on the party ticket in the upcoming civic body polls. He said “new faces” will be introduced during the process of giving tickets for the municipal corporation elections in a bid to curb “parivaarwad” (Nepotism). The party will not give tickets to even family members of the BJP councillors, he added.

The last polls were held in 2012. On the other hand, the AAP, which cruised to a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in 2015, will hope to replicate the success in the corporation election as well. The city has seen frequent war of words between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led MCD.

The fate of 272 councillors will be decided in the upcoming civic polls in the national capital. While NDMC and SMDC have 104 seats each, EDMC has 64 seats. The state election commission said the total number of electorate for the civic polls stands at 1,32,10,206, which include 73,15,915 men, 58,93,418 women and 793 voters in the other category. It was also announced that polling will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Back in 2012, the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi was divided into North, South and East Municipal Corporation respectively.

Expressing his reservations over the use of EVMs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought the use of ballot papers in the civic polls. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also voiced similar concerns after allegations by certain political leaders that EVMs were tampered with in the just-concluded assembly polls in the politically crucial state of UP.

Replying to such concerns, Srivastava said, “Voting through EVMs is very safe. And, if the polls are to be held through ballot then some of the rules have to be amended.” “We started the preparations for the polls keeping in mind use of EVMs only. The dates have been assigned accordingly,” the State Election Commissioner added.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd