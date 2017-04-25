MCD election 2017 results tomorrow, BJP, AAP keep fingers crossed

New Delhi: A voter shows her inked finger and voter ID card after casting her vote during the MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: A voter shows her inked finger and voter ID card after casting her vote during the MCD elections, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

The results for Delhi Municipal Elections are shceduled to be announced on Wednesday and it is going to be a triangular contest between incumbent BJP, AAP and Congress. The polling for MCD was held on April 23 with 53.58 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

The preparations are underway to ensure counting process goes on without any hindrances on Wednesday. “We are all working as per the schedule. All the EVMs have been deposited with due seal and counting will begin at 8 AM. There are 35 counting centres and we are all geared up,” news agency PTI quoted Delhi State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava as saying.

Exit polls which came out on the evening of polling day predicted a massive victory for the BJP. The exit polls suggested that the saffron party will win on more than 200 seats out of total 270 wards that went to polls.

It is also going to be a litmus test for the AAP which currently rules the Delhi government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigned for the MCD elections and the party also promised doing away with the House Tax if it comes to power.

In recent bypoll held on Rajouri Garden Lok Sabha seat, which was vacated after AAP MP Jarnail Singh resigned from his post to contest in Punjab Assembly elections, the party suffered a setback and BJP-SAD candidate secured a victory.

Voting was held in 270 of the 272 wards of MCD. The election to two wards has been postponed due to the death of candidates. BJP has been in power in MCD for the last 10 years.

On the day of voting, AAP leaders including CM Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of EVM malfunction. Ahead of the election, the party had demanded that the polls be held using paper ballot. Later, it also moved Delhi High Court demanding use of VVPAT machines.

Over 1.32 crore electorate were eligible to vote in the polls. While the male vote share stood at 54.04 per cent, the figure for women was pegged at 53.02. 93 votes were polled by people belonging to the other category.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd