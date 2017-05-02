MCD demolition: 200 lives come crumbling as hammer strikes Chawri Bazaar building

Residents sit in the verandah after MCD officials demolished the front portion of their building. Oinam Anand Residents sit in the verandah after MCD officials demolished the front portion of their building. Oinam Anand

In 1935, Shanti Devi was only 11 when she got married and moved into one part of a house in Chawri Bazaar, where generations to come would grow up. Over the decades, scaffolding and terraces would come up and the 18 houses inside would hold close to 200 people.

On Monday afternoon, Devi sat in the common verandah with the rest of the residents, with tears in her eyes, as MCD officials demolished the facade of the building.

“This is a very old building, it’s dangerous and can fall on anyone, anytime. In case of rain or a storm, the building can fall and cause damage,” said Sharafat Ali, Assistant Engineer (dangerous building), MCD.

A notice sent to the residents on February 15, 2017 lists out the reasons for the demolition and evacuation: “Maintenance of the building found to be of very low quality”, “part of the building structure being disoriented and out of alignment” to “vertical and diagonal cracks found at various places” and “dampness and seepage of water found at various areas”.

However, an inspection letter by R S Yadav & Associates, dated April 20, 2017, had said “the existing structure is structurally safe and fit for habitation”. The lawyer hired by the residents had also filed a writ petition, challenging the notice under relevant sections of the DMC Act.

Chaos broke out inside as MCD officials began to bring down the building. “Where do we go from here? We’ve lived here all our lives, got married and raised children here; we’ve lost parents and grandparents in this house. All this while, there was no landlord and now, suddenly, there seems to be one. There is no talk of compensation; it’s as if we don’t matter at all,” said 50-year-old Parvati Devi, who cleans utensils for a living.

As officials delivered the final blow to the wall, residents rushed to move the confused and scared children away. The dust from the demolition settled on the utensils, plastic chairs and their faces. No food was cooked today, and everyone took off from work, college and school.

“During election time, we were reassured that nothing will happen to the building. Now that it is over, no one cares about us,” said Salman Ahmed (24), who works at a book-binding office.

While MCD officials only broke the facade, they left behind a dangerous rift between two houses on the first floor.

Savitri Devi (70) said she has to jump over a terrace every time she wants to go out on an errand.

“A lot of us survive on meagre pensions. We have nowhere else to go. No one has eaten today or slept in days. We haven’t packed anything because we are not going to leave at any cost,” she said.

After the MCD officials leave, residents gathered in the verandah to figure out a way forward. Some hoped the nightmare was over. Ali, however, said, “We’ll be here again tomorrow to demolish the part that is dangerous.”

