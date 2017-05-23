MCD bypolls: Congress, AAP win two municipal wards in Delhi

New Delhi: A voter getting her finger inked after casting her vote, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo New Delhi: A voter getting her finger inked after casting her vote, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, won one seat each in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. Congress’ Mukesh Goel won from Sarai Pipal ward in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NCMC) and AAP’s Reshma won from Maujpur ward of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The by-elections for Sarai Pipal and Maujpur wards were held on May 21 and May 14 respectively. Earlier, the elections were postponed on these wards because of the death of Samajwadi Party candidates.

BJP had managed a massive victory in the MCD elections in Delhi bagging majority votes in all three Municipal Corporations. This is the third consecutive term by BJP in the Delhi MCD. On the other hand, AAP, which was contesting the elections for the first time, finished second followed by Congress party.

BJP won 184 wards, while AAP and Congress won 47 and 30 wards respectively. With these fresh results, the AAP tally has now gone up to 48 and Congress’ to 31. The saffron party also appointed their Mayors in all three corporations.

Meanwhile, MCD election results also led to escalation of EVM controversy with AAP claiming the machines were tampered with which helped the BJP win an easy majority. However, BJP has rubbished all the allegations. The Election Commission of India, on its part, has thrown an open challenge to prove the allegations.

