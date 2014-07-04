MBA student’s body found in car, 1 held

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder of an MBA student whose body was found in a car parked near Sultanpur Metro station in South Delhi on Thursday.

Police said the body of a youth in 20s was found in a Maruti Ritz with a Haryana numberplate near the Sultanpur Metro station. A security guard spotted the body in the car and informed police. The body had several injury marks on the head and torso.

Police identified the body as that of Daksh, an MBA student and a resident of Sarita Vihar. The car Daksh’s body was found in belonged to him, police said.

“After identifying the body, we conducted searches in the area to nab the culprit. A 23-year-old boy named Sunny has been arrested in connection with the murder. Prima facie, it appears the two youths had some personal enmity,” a police officer said.

