MBA graduate arrested for stealing Khadi items

Delhi Police has arrested an MBA graduate for allegedly stealing several expensive items from the Khadi Gram Udyog Bhavan in Connaught Place. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that the accused has been identified as Abhishek, who originally hails from Bareily, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his MBA after graduating in engineering from UP. Police said they have recovered 12 metal idols of different Hindu gods, several items of clothing, artificial ornaments and various cosmetic products from his possession. “The accused had joined a private company in Gurgaon but left his job in 2017 because he used to get paid very less,” Verma said.

Police said they received a complaint about thefts taking place at the store, and had deputed the local beat staff to identify the accused. “We spotted the accused trying to sell a Hanuman idol to a passerby. He was called in for questioning since he could not give satisfactory replies on how he got the idols,” said a police officer. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, police said.

