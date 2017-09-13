Mayor removes DUSU poll posters from walls, warns of action

A large number of such posters were also found pasted on the walls of the Defence Colony flyover. (File Photo) A large number of such posters were also found pasted on the walls of the Defence Colony flyover. (File Photo)

The DU student union elections’ posters pasted on public walls has drawn the ire of the South Delhi Mayor who today warned that legal action would be taken against offenders if such acts are repeated. The results for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls were also announced today, capping weeks of campaigning.

Typical students union election posters, bearing names of candidates in colourful and huge font-size against a white background, become a common sight every year during the poll season, with walls of many public buildings and flyovers splattered with them. South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat expressed “deep concern” over such acts of defacement of roadside structures and flyovers, and took the lead and herself removed them.

“The posters pertaining to DUSU election campaigns were found to be pasted in different parts of the city, spoiling the city’s look. The pasting of posters on public walls also amount to violation of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement Act,” the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

A large number of such posters were also found pasted on the walls of the Defence Colony flyover, it said. Sehrawat accompanied by SDMC’s Education Committee chairman Sunil Sehdev and a number of councillors were joined by local people for removal of posters.

The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, seeks to curb the menace of defacement of property that can invite imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with a fine which may extend to Rs 50,000, or with both. Issuing a stern warning, Sehrawat said, “There should be no such repetition. Legal action will be taken against persons found involved in such acts.”

The Congress-backed NSUI today made a resounding comeback in the Delhi University, wresting the crucial posts of president and vice-president in the students’ union from the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App