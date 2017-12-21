Max row: After stay order, BJP, Congress attack govt; AAP takes on LG

The DGHS had cancelled the hospital’s licence on Dec 8 The DGHS had cancelled the hospital’s licence on Dec 8

With Max Hospital at Shalimar Bagh resuming operations on Wednesday, a bitter political tussle began over the exact nature of the Court of the Financial Commissioner, with such appellate authorities threatening to become the new flashpoint between AAP and the L-G.

On December 8, the Delhi government had cancelled the hospital’s licence. Last week, the hospital filed an appeal against the cancellation of licence at the appellate authority. Both the BJP and the Congress have jumped into the fray, attacking the AAP government.

BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, in a video message, said, “Max Hospital’s licence cancellation order has been stayed and this has been done by the Financial Commissioner, which falls under Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. I am not surprised. I knew as everyone else about AAP government’s true nature. This was a sham for a financial deal.”

The Congress also targeted AAP, with Delhi chief Ajay Maken accusing “the Delhi government of putting a weak defence before the appellate authority, leading to a stay on the cancellation of licence”. As per the Delhi government website, the Financial Commissioner is a “statutory post and the incumbent on this post exercises the powers of the Lt. Governor/ Chief Commissioner, delegated under various statutes.

The Financial Commissioner has been delegated powers to act in a quasi-judicial capacity. Besides this, the Financial Commissioner is the Chairperson of the three-member Appellate Authority, constituted under the “Delhi Common Effluent Treatment Plant Act.”

Citing this, the AAP launched an attack on Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, while accusing Manoj Tiwari of lying. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This is a clear case of an appellate body, controlled by the L-G, scuttling efforts of the elected government to bring transparency. It is the same case now, when the elected government, after repeated complaints, asked for cancellation of the hospital’s licence. Now a stay has been ordered.”

Bhardwaj denied Tiwari’s claim that the authority falls under the Finance Minister, and said, “The L-G is clearly working on the directions of the BJP. It appears that the stay order has been carried out under the orders of the BJP.”

While claiming a “misinformation campaign” with “vested interests”, the L-G attacked AAP, without naming anyone and said, “It may also be noted that the orders of the Financial Commissioner, Delhi, can be challenged by an aggrieved person/entity, if any, before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi under its writ jurisdiction. It appears that a misinformation campaign was launched by vested interests, whereas the office of L-G at no stage is/was involved.”

