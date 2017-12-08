Delhi’s Max hospital license cancelled, negligence in newborn death case unacceptable: Satyendra Jain

Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors, health ministry cancels the license. (File) Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors, health ministry cancels the license. (File)

The Delhi government on Friday said that it has decided to cancel the licence of Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect. The decision comes after the hospital has been found guilty of medical negligence for erroneously declaring a new born as dead.

The treatment of existing patients will continue and an option will be given to them to move to another hospital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. He added that the hospital cannot admit a new patient with immediate effect. The decision comes after the three-member panel, set up by the government, found the hospital guilty of medical negligence.

“We cannot tolerate any criminal negligence. What has happened is not acceptable. We have earlier also issued notices to hospital for violating EWS norms. The Delhi government has decided to cancel the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Hospital has been found guilty. For action against the doctors the Delhi Medical Council are competent to take action,” Jain said.

The hospital can carry out the treatment of existing patients. “The admitted patients can be asked to shift to other hospitals. New patients cannot be admitted. It means hospital will not function,” Jain added.

In it’s preliminary report, the three-member expert panel had found the hospital guilty of not having followed “prescribed medical norms” in dealing with newborn infants.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained that criminal negligence by any hospital won’t be tolerated. “Whereas we don’t wish to interfere in day to day functioning of pvt hospitals, however, open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital won’t be tolerated. We won’t hesitate to take strongest action in such cases,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Last Friday, allegations had emerged that the hospital had handed over twins it had declared dead to the family in “polythene packets” and that one of the babies turned out to be alive while being taken to the cremation ground. The baby continues to be critical at a nursing home and the mother is still at Max Hospital.

After scrutinising hospital records and meeting relevant staff, the panel had earlier found that no ECG tracing was done to ascertain whether the child was alive”. An ECG test measures the heart’s electrical activity to ascertain if it is functioning normally.

Senior officials said the body of the 22-week premature baby “was handed over without written instruction”. Sources also said that the “dead and alive children were not kept separately” and that “the hospital is guilty of not having followed prescribed norms”.

