Max hospital files appeal against cancellation of licence, says decision caused inconvenience to patients

Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has lost its licence. (Amit Mehra/Express Archive) Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has lost its licence. (Amit Mehra/Express Archive)

Less than a week after its licence was canceled by the Director General Health Services (DGHS), the Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday said that they have filed an appeal before the appropriate authority in Delhi government. The hospital had lost its licence after it erroneously declared a 22-week-old premature baby dead – and was found prima facie guilty of “gross medical negligence” by the expert committee set up by the Delhi government.

“Following the due process of law, we have filed an appeal with the appropriate authority against cancellation of registration of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh. Earlier, we had also requested Delhi Government to review their decision and restore the registration. This decision has caused significant inconvenience to thousands of patients and local residents and this is further compounded by the unavailability of suitable alternatives for their medical needs in the vicinity,” the hospital authorities said.

Read | When a hospital shuts down overnight in Delhi, it’s difficult to be patient

“Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh on a monthly basis treats around 14000 patients in the OPD, attends to over 1600 emergency patients and additional 3000 are treated in inpatient wards. In compliance of the cancellation order, not only did we have to turn down the OPD and new IPD, but, planned procedures such as 171 chemotherapies, 63 surgeries, and 241 dialysis sessions had to be cancelled, rescheduled or transferred. In the interest of public welfare, we urge the Government to reconsider their decision of cancelling the hospital’s registration,” the hospital said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App