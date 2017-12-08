Max Healthcare: Licence cancellation move ‘harsh’, ‘unfair’

Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors. Max Hospital has terminated services of two doctors.

Max Healthcare on Friday called the Delhi government’s decision to cancel the licence of its Shalimar Bagh hospital as ‘harsh’ and ‘unfair’ and said it will severely limit patients from accessing treatment. In a statement issued hours after the cancellation of licence, Max Healthcare authorities said, “We have not been given an adequate opportunity to be heard. We have received the notice of cancellation of the license of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. We strongly believe that this ruling is harsh.”

The authorities added, “We believe that even if there is an individual error of judgement, holding the hospital responsible is unfair and it will severely limit the ability for patients to access treatment. This will compound the shortage of hospital facilities in the national capital.”

The Delhi government cancelled the licence of the superspecialty facility in north-west Delhi with immediate effect for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors. The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as “not acceptable”.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government’s heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further orders. “We will explore all options available to us. We stand firmly behind our commitment to patient care, clinical and service excellence to the best of our capabilities,” the hospital’s statement added.

The Indian Medical Association also termed “too harsh a step” the cancellation of the licence of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bag, saying action should be initiated against “those who are at fault” after inquiry.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) President K K Aggarwal, also a cardiologist, said the government decision was “not in the interest of society”. “I personally feel it was wrong. The government has taken a wrong decision… For a mistake that occurred at the level of a doctor, the licence of the hospital cannot be cancelled,”

he said.

In a statement released hours after the announcement by the Delhi government, the IMA said it was “too harsh a step”, and that action should be taken against those people who are at fault.

