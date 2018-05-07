‘Mastermind’ in SSC paper leak case held

The accused, Harpal Singh Chikara The accused, Harpal Singh Chikara

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the alleged kingpin in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case Saturday. Sources said the accused, Harpal Singh Chikara (33), is posted with a Delhi government as an upper division clerk, police claimed. He had been on the run since March, police said.

Confirming the arrest, JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said, “A team of officials has taken him to another state for conducting raids on other suspects.” Police said he was produced in court and is being questioned.

On March 27, a joint team of the UP Special Task Force and Delhi Police Crime Branch had busted a gang involved in solving the SSC exam papers. They arrested four persons who allegedly helped candidates cheat in the exam using a remote access tool software at examination centres.

Crime Branch sources claimed Chikara is the 11th person to be arrested in the case. “Chikara was the main kingpin. He, along with Sonu, who was arrested in March, had helped candidates cheat in at least 10 examination centres across the capital. He charged

Rs 1.5 lakh-Rs 2 lakh from each aspirant and provided them with solved papers on their computers. Chikara provided the necessary infrastructure, while Sonu helped in getting the candidates,” said a police officer.

Police had raided Chikara’s house in south Delhi’s Nehru Vihar in the initial stages of the investigation, but he had fled.

“Chikara was directly in touch with coordinators of exam centres in Patparganj and Okhla. However, the number of persons who qualified for the exam with the gang’s help is yet to be examined,” said the officer.

Police said 11 people have been arrested in the case so far, but some people from Timarpur, Patparganj and Vivek Vihar are still on their radar. All the arrested are from Delhi-NCR, the officer said. Police have questioned some of the employees of the SSC at the CGO complex, but their roles, if any, are yet to be ascertained, sources said.

