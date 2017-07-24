Massive fire breaks out at Lok Nayak Bhawan in Delhi

Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan Market in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan Market in Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A massive fire broke out on Monday inside Lok Nayak Bhawan near Khan Market in Delhi. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the building as firemen battled to bring the blaze under control.

The building houses many government offices including those of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax.

The fire started at the fourth floor of the multi-storeyed building, located next to the upscale Khan Market, a fire official told news agency PTI. “A call was received around 4 pm. Around 26 fire tendershave been pressed into service,” the official said.

(Source: Express photo) (Source: Express photo)

(Source: Express photo) (Source: Express photo)

(Source: Express photo) (Source: Express photo)

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd