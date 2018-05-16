Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR early Wednesday morning, no casualties reported

Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed New Delhi and several neighbouring areas uprooting trees and disrupting power supply for hours. (Image source: ANI Twitter) Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed New Delhi and several neighbouring areas uprooting trees and disrupting power supply for hours. (Image source: ANI Twitter)

A massive dust storm, accompanied by rain, hit New Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Wednesday. Strong winds, accompanied by dust, lashed the city uprooting trees and disrupting power supply for hours. However, the development saw a drop in temperature thus bringing respite from the heat wave since last two days.

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm, followed by light showers, hit the national capital pic.twitter.com/Jm3ZAu4dOC — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

The minimum temperature today was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, IANS quoted an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official as saying. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.”The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or drizzle,” the IMD official said.

Trees uprooted in last night’s dust storm in Gurugram (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Trees uprooted in last night’s dust storm in Gurugram (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

This dust storm was the second which hit the national capital and the adjoining region in last four days. Over 80 people across five states in the country had lost their lives in Sunday’s dreadful thunderstorm. The dust storm coupled with rain and lightning had uprooted trees and disrupted rail and flight services and brought traffic to a standstill in areas where it wreaked havoc.

On May 2, at least 100 people lost their lives in the north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.

Trees fell down on cars in Lodhi colony due to strong winds and dust storm in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eJyTaWS84E — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms and strong winds across multiple parts of the country over the next four days. According to the alert, the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh can experience heavy rainfall in the 72 hours. Dust storm is also very likely at isolated places across Rajasthan. The IMD also predicts high velocity winds in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Express photo by Manoj Kumar Express photo by Manoj Kumar

The weather body has also predicted that Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall in the next few days. “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala,” the IMD advisory said.

