Massive crackdown against power theft: BSES plans 500 raids in city

Power distribution companies BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have launched their “biggest” drive against power theft. A total of 500 mass raids have been planned. The discom has already booked over 1,000 cases.

BSES officials said the raids would be carried out over the next three months at more than 150 locations across Delhi.

“The effectiveness of the campaign can be gauged from the fact that, in the very first few days of the drive, over 3,800 KW (BRPL 2,341 KW, BYPL 1,460 KW) or nearly 4 MW of power theft have already been unearthed. Over 1,000 (BRPL 630, BYPL 400) cases have been booked so far,” a BSES spokesperson said.

Some of the areas where the raids have recently been conducted include Tilak Nagar, Palam, Nangloi, Jaffarpur and Bindapur in West Delhi; Munirka, Tigri, Mehrauli, Harkesh Nagar, Gobindpuri, Jamia Nagar and Sangam Vihar in South Delhi; Kalyanpuri, New Ashok Nagar, Gazipur Village, Trilokpuri, Raghubar Pura, Gandhi Nagar and Karawal Nagar East in East Delhi; Daryaganj, Chooriwalan Chandni Chowk, New Qasabpura and Paharganj in Central Delhi.

A BSES spokesperson said that their teams often come under attack from “unscrupulous elements” while conducting raids. “Many teams are being accompanied by Delhi Police personnel. The police is also registering spot FIRs against power thieves; even arresting them on-the-spot.”

BSES said they are relying on modern analytics and technology for better accuracy. “Energy input data from the over 9,500 Distribution Transformers (DT) is being collated and analysed by a centralised team. Locations where power thefts occur are being narrowed down.”

Officials said cases of power theft shoot up substantially during the summer months, which leads to severe over-loading of the distribution system (transformers/feeders) at places, resulting in tripping. It is also a potential safety hazard.

Simultaneously, the discom is working towards sprucing up its service lines in the targeted areas. Since July 2002, BSES discoms have booked over 2.5 lakh cases and unearthed a power theft load of over 7.65 lakh KW. “BSES appeals to its consumers to report power-theft on 399 99 707 (BRPL) and 399 99 808 (BYPL). Their identity, as always, will be kept confidential,” the official said.

