Masked man steals ATM from Gurgaon

An FIR was registered on Monday evening, under IPC section 380 (theft) at Rajendra Park police station. (Representational image) An FIR was registered on Monday evening, under IPC section 380 (theft) at Rajendra Park police station. (Representational image)

An ATM was stolen from Daulatabad village in Gurgaon last week, said police, adding that an FIR was registered regarding the matter Monday. According to police, the footage from the CCTV camera near the ATM indicates that the machine was stolen around 3 am on August 26.

“The accused covered the CCTV camera with a cloth, as a result of which it has not provided any helpful leads. All that can be seen before the footage goes dark is a masked man covering the camera,” said assistant sub-inspector Pawan Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

An FIR was registered on Monday evening, under IPC section 380 (theft) at Rajendra Park police station. The machine was placed in the open outside a shop in Daulatabad village, and not inside a bank or closed cabin, said police, adding that it was “unguarded”. The machine cost Rs 2,90,000, police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App