Mansarovar park murders: Security guard who ‘plotted’ robbery was against killing of women, say cops

Police arrested seven men on Wednesday. Express Police arrested seven men on Wednesday. Express

A day after they arrested seven men, including the son and son-in-law of a security guard who was murdered along with four women in Mansarovar Park, police said their investigation showed that the guard, who had allegedly conspired with the arrested men to loot the family, was killed because he resisted their decision to murder the women.

Police sources said that although 56-year-old Rakesh, the guard, was the one who allegedly came up with the plan to rob his employers, he did not want any member of the family killed.

The women — Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters, Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45) — used to live at a palatial house, spread over 24,000 square feet, with about 40 members of their extended family. They were found with their throats slit on October 7. Their first-floor flat had been ransacked. The body of Rakesh was found on the ground floor. Police sources claimed that Rakesh rarely visited his family — his wife, son and two daughters in Baghpat, UP. He lived alone in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad.

Police investigation showed that his son Anuj and son-in-law Vikash did not tell him that they planned to eliminate his employers after the robbery. They had not even disclosed the date they would strike, police sources said.

Sources also said that after doing a recce of the house ten days prior to the incident, Vikash, who worked as a sweeper at GTB Hospital, took leave for seven days. He was allegedly waiting for the right time to strike. On the intervening night of October 6-7, the men, police sources said, reached the Mansarovar Park house. At that time, Rakesh was sleeping in the guard room. When he woke up and saw the men, Rakesh got agitated and questioned them why they turned up without letting him know. But they managed to pacify him, sources said.

DCP (Crime) G Ramgopal Naik, who is supervising the probe, told The Indian Express, “We are collecting evidence and corroborating the sequence of events. The interrogations of the accused persons in the coming days may lead to more revelation.” All seven accused — Vikash (26), Anuj (25), Sunny (22), Vikas (23), Neeraj (37), Nitin and Deepak — are in police custody till December 11, police said.

The mother’s revelation

Police sources told The Indian Express that a few days after the incident, Rakesh’s wife suspected that her son may have had a role in the incident. She did not, however, confront him, sources said. When the Crime Branch team questioned her, she hinted about her son’s alleged involvement. When a woman officer counselled her later, she broke down. Meanwhile, police have gathered surveillance evidence showing that the men did a recce of the house.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App