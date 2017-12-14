Mansarovar Park deaths: Police arrest another accused

Police arrested seven men on Wednesday. (Express photo) Police arrested seven men on Wednesday. (Express photo)

Delhi Police has arrested one more person in connection with the murders of four women and their security guard in MS Park, police said Wednesday. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Rahul Kumar, was arrested from Ghaziabad’s Loni on Wednesday evening. Police said they have recovered Rs 15,000 of the looted amount from his possession. He works as a sweeper at a government hospital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ramgopal Naik told The Indian Express: “We have recovered Rs 15,000 in cash and blood-stained clothes, which he was wearing at the time of the incident but had washed later. The clothes will be sent for forensic examination.”

The bodies of Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters — Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45) — were recovered from their palatial residential complex on the morning of October 7. The body of their security guard, Rakesh (56), was recovered from the parking lot.

After investigating the case for two months, police had earlier this week arrested seven people — Rakesh’s son-in-law Vikash, son Anuj, nephew Sunny, and four others, Vikas, Neeraj, Nitin and Deepak.

Police said Rakesh was in on the plan, but was killed by the accused later. Police said Rahul is related to Sunny, one of the seven accused.

