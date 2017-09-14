Man’s last wish to donate organs unfulfilled because his family couldn’t be traced in time

Three days on, police are yet to trace his parents, and his wish remained unfulfilled. Three days on, police are yet to trace his parents, and his wish remained unfulfilled.

On Sunday, when a “mentally unfit” man jumped off the seventh floor of the Gynae and Child Care Building of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, police had about six hours to establish his identity to fulfil his “last wish”. The man had left behind a 419-word suicide note, in “near-perfect Hindi”, wherein he expressed that he wanted to donate his organs.

Police said the man left behind two things — a two-page suicide note and a Hindi dictionary. In the note, the man had written that he was ending his life over “an untreatable illness” and that he could not bear his “brain being pricked by thorns”.

In the suicide note, the man philosophised on death, his relationship with God and questions on the afterlife. He struck out four words and misspelt one word in the seventeenth line of the first page: Death.

“When death is a lie for the spirit, how can suicide be the truth?” he wrote.

“The note is beautifully written and was in perfect grammar with all punctuations in place. We tried to establish his identity with the help of his writing. Usually suicide notes are hastily written, this note was perfectly composed,” said an officer familiar with the investigation.

“After reading the letter, we thought the man was either from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, and was, perhaps, a teacher,” police said.

A five-member team skimmed through the dictionary but found no clues. The team watched the CCTV footage obtained from the hospital. However, they could not fast-forward the recording as the playback camera operator was not present at the time. They had to watch the entire 11-hour recording, losing out on crucial time.

“We had to watch all the videos in real time. An officer scanned through the CCTV footage of all the wards, including the gynae ward, while another took notes. Two other officers were questioning the hospital staff,” the officer added.

After questioning several hundred people in the ward, police looked for information on the man from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and the psychiatric wards of other hospitals.

So far, the efforts have not yielded any result, an officer added.

In Shahdara district, 58 cases of unidentified bodies have been reported this year. Of them, 41 were eventually identified.

