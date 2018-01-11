Delhi man’s dying declaration leads police to juvenile

Police claim to have recovered a knife from near Surajmal Stadium as well as the juvenile’s bloodstained clothes. (Representational Image) Police claim to have recovered a knife from near Surajmal Stadium as well as the juvenile’s bloodstained clothes. (Representational Image)

The “dying declaration” of a 26-year-old man, who was stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Naraina, gave police the crucial lead to crack his murder. Police have now apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crime.

DCP (West district) Vijay Kumar said, “We were informed that a man, identified as Mohammed Akram, was stabbed, following which he was rushed to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, for treatment. Akram succumbed to the injuries during treatment.”

However, as a last-minute declaration, Akram gave the name of a juvenile, along with his phone number, to the doctors at the hospital. An FIR was then registered under IPC Section 302 at Naraina police station.

With the help of technical surveillance, a team comprising inspectors Yashpal Singh and Sunil Chauhan conducted raids in Ranikhera village from where the juvenile was apprehended. Police claim to have recovered a knife from near Surajmal Stadium as well as the juvenile’s bloodstained clothes.

“During questioning, the boy claimed that he was in love with a minor girl, and he believed that Akram was stalking and harassing her. He allegedly decided to kill him as a result,” the officer said.

