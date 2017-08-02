Man’s body found hanging inside police station toilet in Delhi

Man’s body found hanging in the toilet in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational image) Man’s body found hanging in the toilet in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational image)

A man’s body was found hanging inside a toilet of a police station in Delhi on Wednesday, news agency IANS reported. The man has been recognised as Raj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said the body was found hanging in the toilet of Jahangirpuri police station in northwest Delhi. His body has been moved to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jahangirpuri. Arya said that the home department will form a board to conduct the autopsy.

Arya told that a post-mortem examination by a board of doctors has been requested and the Judicial Magistrate and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate were called on the spot immediately after the body was found. The IANS report also says that a woman who worked with Raj Kumar has gone missing.

According to family members, Kumar was working as a security guard in Delhi but left the job 10 months back. He came on Tuesday morning to meet the police officers. His friend Situ Sharma said that on Tuesday, around 3.30 pm, he dropped him at the police station. “Later, the police asked me to leave and I left the station after five minutes,” Sharma told IANS.

Kumar’s nephew Ankit said that he (Kumar) was called him to say that he was scared to go to the police station. “What happened in those few hours that he decided to commit suicide? He came by himself to give the statement, why would he do it? I don’t believe it,” Ankit said. He also said that Kumar’s family was not informed till 11 pm.

