Manoj Tiwari under fire for ‘crorepati slum dweller’

BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

A DAY after BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari was caught on the wrong foot as one of the party’s women candidates fielded as a slum dweller was found to have declared assets worth crores of rupees, AAP trained its guns at Tiwari for “betraying” the cause of slum dwellers as well as Purvanchalis.

AAP Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey alleged, “Tiwari gave a ticket to a crorepati by calling her a slum dweller. He has trifled with the sentiments of slum dwellers and Purvanchalis. Jhuggi ke naam par drama kiya hai. We do not have any objections if an affluent candidate is fielded. But to call the owner of a plush house a slum dweller is making a mockery of them.”

Over the weekend, news reports revealed that Sunita Kaushik, the BJP candidate from Inderpuri, had declared ownership of two houses and gold jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh in her election affidavit. During one of his visits to the city’s slums, Tiwari had stayed at Kaushik’s house.

Use metro to reach out to people: BJP

Taking a cue from the PM’s Metro trip, the state BJP unit has asked its senior leaders to use the Metro to reach out to people. Meanwhile, the central leadership has appointed BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as the Delhi unit in-charge. The move has purportedly sidelined organisation secretary Siddharthan and Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now