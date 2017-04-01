Manoj Tiwari on a song as BJP campaigns for MCD

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Parliament on Friday. His party said filing nominations won’t be difficult as a team of experts has been roped in to help candidates. Prem Nath Pandey Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Parliament on Friday. His party said filing nominations won’t be difficult as a team of experts has been roped in to help candidates. Prem Nath Pandey

The Delhi BJP Friday officially launched its campaign song, slogan and poster for the upcoming MCD polls, with its chief Manoj Tiwari lending his voice and also writing the lyrics. The four-minute campaign song, ‘Bhajapa dil mein… Bhajapa Dilli mein”, addresses issues such as “rashtrawaad”, digital India, welfare of farmers, clean roads and water supply to each household. It also reaches out to the rural population, and poorvanchal and Sikh communities. The song also has a line from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on working for the poor. Party leaders said the slogan, “Naye chehre, nayi urja, nayi udaan; Dilli maange kamal nishan” will be used widely, as it promises “fresh faces” in the three municipal corporations. Tiwari said the party made a conscious decision not to focus on scams and accusations against AAP.

“We thought of including the Rs 97 crore advertising scam or the 200 bigha land scam. But we realised there is no point in bringing up these issues as people already know about them. Instead, we decided to focus on issues faced by people and going door-to-door to be in touch with voters,” he said. Tiwari added that he spent the night at a studio in east Delhi to record the song.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now