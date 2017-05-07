Manoj Tiwari demands Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation over corruption allegations

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. PTI Photo New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. PTI Photo

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the latter was accused of corruption by his sacked cabinet minister Kapil Mishra. “Whole of Delhi is absolutely shocked by today’s remarks of Kapil Mishra. It’s not an allegation but statement of a witness. I want to thank Mishra for showing the courage. The chief minister should give resignation,” said Tiwari.

Mishra, former tourism and water minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet, who was sacked in a reshuffle on Saturday, alleged that he had seen Health Minister Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crore bribe to Kejriwal on Friday. Mishra, addressing a press conference, claimed that “Kejriwal told me such things happen in politics.” Mishra also met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and shared details of water tanker scam with him.

AAP, however, has rubbished the allegations of Mishra. Talking to media, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the charges were so absurd that they did not merit any response’.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken also took to Twitter to attack the Aam Aadmi party and its convener. “Now, Kapil Mishra alleges that he has himself seen Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crores cash to Kejriwal! This is a serious charge! Any answers?,” tweeted Maken.

Refuting the charges against Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said ‘he could not even think that Kejriwal will be involved in corruption’.

