Manoj Tiwari at JJ clusters: I’ll do a show, raise money if govt won’t

Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. (PTI Photo) Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the crucial municipal elections, the Delhi BJP has started campaigning among what is considered the AAP’s core vote bank — Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters. BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari Monday said he would do a charity event and spend money that is collected to fix issues in these areas.

Tiwari also said he would compile a report on issues faced by JJ clusters and send it to the Chief Minister. “Even then, if no action is taken, I will do a charity show and the money collected will be used to uplift the cluster and resolve its basic problems. I am a performer and I can use it to solve the problems of Delhiites. A report will be formulated and forwarded to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Tiwari said people at the JJ cluster he visited were initially reluctant to share their issues, but opened up eventually. One of the basic problems, he said, is of water. “A 17-room toilet block does not have water for the last two months. What is the point of having a toilet without water? DUSIB needs to work to make lives of these people slightly better. You can imagine what condition they live in,” said Tiwari, who also pulled up municipal corporation officials over dirty lanes. “They told me the problem is small drains, and that is part of DUSIB’s job,” he said.

Tiwari hopes to visit one JJ cluster in each Lok Sabha constituency before the municipal elections.