Manish Sisodia writes to LG Anil Baijal on guest teachers

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Education Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asking him to “expedite” the bill to regularise guest teachers. In his letter, he warned that failure to do so before the advertisement for new recruitment is issued would lead to “demoralised and insecure” guest teachers. He added that this would cripple the education system and have an immediate negative impact on class X and XII results.

The Delhi High Court had earlier stayed the appointment of guest teachers before lifting it on Monday. It also directed that fresh advertisements be issued by December 20.

Stating that many guest teachers came to meet him following the order, Sisodia wrote: “They are all extremely demotivated and demoralised since no consideration has been given to them in the process of regular recruitment.”

