Manish Sisodia to L-G Baijal: Are you trying to protect the corrupt system?

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during interview with Indian Express in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during interview with Indian Express in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

With the government claiming that eight per cent of all services provided by the government are accessed through online portals, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rebutted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s argument for reconsidering the Delhi government’s proposal of doorstep delivery of services. At a time when the Supreme Court verdict on the case on powers of the Delhi government and the L-G is awaited, Sisodia reiterated the AAP’s stand and asked if the “selected L-G” should have powers to reject the “decisions of an elected government”.

The binary of the “selected” and the “elected” has been the chorus for the AAP over the past months, especially with the Supreme Court hearing the case pertaining to the power tussle. The latest flashpoint between the government and the L-G is on the proposal to make 40 public services available at the doorstep of the residents of Delhi. When the file was sent to Baijal for approval, he asked the government to reconsider it.

On Tuesday, Baijal had clarified that he had not rejected the proposal, but “advised to reconsider the proposal and suggested an alternate model.” On Wednesday, Sisodia attacked Baijal and asked if he was “trying to protect a corrupt system”.

“What problem does the L-G have if citizens get government’s services at their doorstep? I was pained after reading his note. What is his interest in protecting this corrupt system?” he said. Sisodia argued that the Delhi government’s proposal was a “progressive step” that he described as a “super digital delivery system” and a “game changer”.

He further maintained that safeguards had been built into the government’s proposal. Asked about the sheer logistics of the move — wherein such services are provided to all citizens of Delhi, many of whom are migrants — AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The emphasis on digitisation can’t work in its present form. Right now, government records show 8% of Delhi residents use these online platforms. The other 92% queue up at government offices since it’s easier. For instance, if you want to get an SC certificate — you might upload documents online, but you still have to show them at the government office.”

“This is an option. If someone has a concern regarding safety, privacy or documents getting misplaced — they can always use the other option of going to the government office. But providing the option is important,” he added. “The e-commerce industry is globally adopting the home delivery system for their customers… (So) why this doorstep delivery system is being denied in government? If safety was a concern then the LPG gas delivery, pizza delivery, LIC agent, postman etc, reaching your house for services are also security threats,” said Sisodia. “There will be a 100 per cent feedback system to check corruption and quality of services,” he said.

