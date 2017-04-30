Manish Sisodia says Twitter account hacked, govt orders probe

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday claimed his Twitter account had been compromised, and that “someone” had been sharing posts against veteran social activist Anna Hazare from the account. While it remained unclear whether Sisodia had managed to gain back full access to the account, Delhi government sources said the matter was being investigated. On Twitter, Sisodia wrote, “My account hacked. Someone retweeting anti Anna Hazare messages from account. Trying to delete them, not even getting deleted.”

He added, “Please don’t believe them. I have greatest respect for Anna ji. Can never say such things against him. Please don’t believe them. Hazare had led the India Against Corruption movement in Delhi and his two lieutenants at the time were Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A lot has changed since then. In 2012, Kejriwal branched out to launch the AAP and, since then, Hazare has frequently criticising him. After AAP’s loss in the Delhi MCD polls, Hazare had said the outcome was due to Kejriwal’s “quest for power”.

