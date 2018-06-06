Manish Sisodia rakes up issue of full statehood for Delhi in assembly

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

Raking up the issue of full statehood for Delhi in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday listed projects and proposals of the AAP government, including appointment of anti-corruption ombudsman Jan Lokpal and implementation of decentralisation initiative Swaraj, had been stuck because of “interference” by the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor.

Tabling a government resolution seeking grant of full statehood status to Delhi, Sisodia said that there were “flaws” in the system which was why an elected government did not have power. He said that the AAP dispensation could not fulfil many of its poll promises such as appointing anti-corruption ombudsman Jan Lokpal, implementing decentralisation initiative Swaraj and installing CCTV cameras across Delhi as it did not have enough powers.

“We discuss action on corruption…if Delhi was a full state, Lokpal would have sent corrupt people to jail. Delhi would get Lokpal within six months if it was a state,” Sisodia said, adding ‘mohalla sabha’ could not be implemented due to the same reason.

Delhi’s voters did not have power in comparison to voters in Gurgaon, Faridabad where governments can take decision on their own, he said. The deputy chief minister also raised the issue of metro fare hike last year, saying that it would not have been possible had Delhi been a full state. Sisodia said that despite the Delhi government’s objection, the metro fares were increased.

He also raked up the issue of bureaucrats allegedly not answering questions asked by legislators in the assembly. “If Delhi was full state, no principal secretary would have the guts to deny answers to questions raised by MLAs in the House…cleaning work of Yamuna river would also been done if Delhi was state,” he said.

Lambasting the Lt Governor, Sisodia said that the AAP government wanted to set up 1,000 mohalla clinics, but the L-G created “hurdles” in their implementation. “If Delhi was state, there was no need of sending files to the Lt Governor…L-G has only intention to halt works of elected government,” he also said.

The Delhi Development Authority is not an agency, it is “property dealer”, Sisodia said while expressing anguish over “dearth of land” for government’s projects. Doorstep delivery of ration, formation of women security forces, regularisation of unauthorised colonies, cleaning of drains among others would have been done if Delhi was given full statehood status, the deputy chief minister said.

Underlining the need for full statehood status for Delhi, Sisodia wondered why the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, who has the responsibility of the whole country, will bother about work in an unauthorised colony in Delhi’s Seemapuri area.

The resolution that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly states: “Keeping in view of the aspirations of people of Delhi for a better quality of life commensurate with their contribution to the economy… “Also noting that all the major political parties have supported the idea of full statehood to Delhi in their respective manifesto; This House resolves that National Capital Territory of Delhi should be granted full statehood immediately.”

Participating in the discussion over the issue, AAP MLA Sourabh Bharadwaj said that BJP had promised full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the AAP government has “failed’ to fulfil its pre-poll promises that’s why it is raising the issue of full statehood to Delhi.

“AAP has hatched conspiracy to hide its failure….if there is no drinking water for people and if health system has collapsed the issue of statehood doesn’t exist… “The AAP is raising the issue of statehood at a time when the elections are coming,” Sirsa said.

