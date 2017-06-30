Assembly condemns violence

Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi and the Centre for their “inaction” against the lynchings across the country, the Assembly Thursday passed a resolution condemning the violence and sought “vigilance” in the face of “divisive elements masquerading as protectors of religions of different shades”.

Deputy CM Sisodia said, “I was born into Hinduism… (But) I won’t tolerate a murder in the name of religion. Abroad, Modi hugs people who eat beef. But in India, those who eat beef would be killed. Where is India going?”

