Manipur man says BPO employers beat him up

A 29-year-old man from Manipur has registered a case of assault against his employers, who accused him of stealing company data and causing them a loss of Rs 2 crore. The complainant, Romen Abrambam, said others in the company had access to the same information and could just as easily be guilty of the offence.

However, the company claimed that he fled the scene after he was confronted about the data theft and that they took him to the hospital.

Police said a case has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against seven people in the company, including the CEO.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satish Kumar, who is investigating the case, said, “We have not made any arrests yet. We are still looking for evidence. CCTV footage is also being examined.”

Abrambam joined the company — TGS IT Solution — a BPO in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar, Phase II, in November. In his complaint, he alleged that on January 13, he was called in by his employers, who accused him of stealing data. He alleged that a ‘bouncer’ and four others were called to the room. “They began punching and kicking me. They made me take off my shirt, after which they whipped me with my belt. They also threw cold water on me. All of this was done inside the office premises. Other employees also participated,” he said.

He also alleged that his employers took his phone and went through all his messages and emails. “Eventually, they took me to a hospital in Phase III and warned me to tell the doctors that I fell down the stairs,” he said. He also alleged that he was called names such as “chinki” and “momo” on a regular basis. CEO Puneet Kumar, however, maintained that the accusations were “completely false”. “He has committed a crime, and to cover it up he has filed an FIR and is playing the community card,” he said.

Abrambam said he had initially called up the Northeast Helpline, which suggested he should get in touch with Gurgaon Police. “We have spoken to the commissioner and requested the DCP for security for Abrambam,” Delhi Police northeast representative Rebecca Rai said.

Abrambam, who hails from Imphal, is the second of two sons. While his father was a postmaster, his mother is a homemaker, and his older brother, an ex-serviceman, works in the excise department. He came to Delhi in 2010.