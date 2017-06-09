Manesar gangrape: Third accused arrested from Bulandshahr

Gurgaon police arrest gang rape accused in Gurgaon on Thursday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar Gurgaon police arrest gang rape accused in Gurgaon on Thursday. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

TEN DAYS after a Bass Kusla resident was gangraped and her nine month old infant killed, Gurgaon Police have apprehended all three men responsible for the crime. While two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday, the third accused was arrested from Bulandshahr late Wednesday night. “The third accused, Jaikesh, was arrested from Bulandshahr late Wednesday, on the basis of information gathered while questioning the other two accused, and has been brought to Gurgaon for further questioning,” said Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“All three accused are in police custody, and our focus has shifted to ensuring rehabilitation to the victim as well as gathering strong evidence,” he added. According to police, the accused — Amit, Yogendra, and Jaikesh — hail from Bulandshahr and worked as autorickshaw drivers. On the night of May 29, the victim boarded Yogendra’s tempo around 12 am with her daughter in her arms to go to her father-in-law’s home in Khandsa after a fight with a neighbour.

Amit and Jaikesh were already in the vehicle at the time, posing as passengers. Instead to taking her to her destination, the woman has alleged, the men took the tempo towards Sector 8 and took turns to rape her. She has also alleged that when her baby began wailing on the way to the plot where she was raped, they threw her out of the tempo. The infant later succumbed to her injuries. Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, however, said that the postmortem report revealed that the child was strangled to death before she was thrown out, and did not die because of the fall. “The postmortem report has revealed that the infant died due to asphyxiation, and not because of injuries sustained by hitting the footpath, as was initially believed,” said Khirwar.

During a press conference, Rekha Sharma, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), said they are “taking an interest in the case and are satisfied with the police investigation so far”. She added that the NCW is also in talks with the state for compensation for the victim.

