Man wrongly jailed for molestation: Vigilance

Throughout his imprisonment, Ram claimed he was innocent and that a false case had been filed against him. Throughout his imprisonment, Ram claimed he was innocent and that a false case had been filed against him.

On May 21 last year, a 62-year-old retired government employee was at his daughter’s wedding in Vasant Kunj when he was picked up by police. Charged with molesting a family member, Chandi Ram was sent to Tihar Jail and released after nine days. Throughout his imprisonment, Ram claimed he was innocent and that a false case had been filed against him.

An inquiry by the Delhi Police vigilance department has now found that Ram had been “wrongly arrested”, and was at a mall when the alleged incident took place. Ram, a former employee of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), said, “I was involved in a property dispute with my cousin and his family… they had threatened me to sort out the issue. But I never expected that they would file a false case.”

On May 14, the cousin’s wife lodged a complaint at Vasant Kunj (south) police station, alleging that several persons, including Ram, barged into her house and molested and manhandled her. An FIR was then registered under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354 (molestation), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (threatening), 451 (house trespass) and 34. “I was not aware that an FIR had been registered… they intended to humiliate me by getting me arrested at my daughter’s wedding,” Ram said.

Ram said he filed a complaint with the vigilance unit of southwest district and the vigilance branch. He also sent a complaint to the Delhi government’s Public Grievances Commission (PGC). “On receiving his complaint, an enquiry was initiated. It came to fore that the complainant was… at Big Bazaar in Vasant Square Mall. We also found the complainant had a property dispute with his cousin’s family,” said Additional DCP Mohammed Ali in his report, submitted to the PGC.

The report also stated that the investigation officer scanned CCTV footage of the mall, which showed Ram was there at the time of the alleged incident. Ali added that the complainant’s arrest was effected in “haste without verification” of facts. “DCP (southwest) has been directed to take disciplinary action against the alleged personnel,” he added.

Ram claimed that DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere has received the enquiry report but is yet to take action. DCP Dumbere said, “We have issued showcause notices to the IOs and an explanation notice to the SHO.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App