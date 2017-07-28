Man with partial handicap beaten by seven, is critical

The victim, Anil Sharma, had represented India in the Rio 2016 Paralympics The victim, Anil Sharma, had represented India in the Rio 2016 Paralympics

A 42-year-old partially handicapped powerlifter was allegedly beaten up by a group of seven, one of them known to him, in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident took place on July 21 when the victim, Anil Sharma, was returning home from a restaurant. Sharma was accompanied by two of his friends when he was suddenly attacked by seven persons, including his acquaintance Golu, police said.

A national-level powerlifter, Sharma had represented India in the Rio 2016 Paralympics. He was taken to a nearby hospital by his friends who also informed police. He was admitted to the ICU at BL Kapoor Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa has confirmed that they have registered an FIR regarding the incident, and hunt is on to nab the accused. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was some personal enmity between these people,” the DCP said.

According to police, the incident took place when Sharma, who runs an eatery shop outside Hanuman Mandir, was returning home along with his friends — Mohan Chand and Mohit. “Sharma was standing near his car when suddenly a group of seven persons, led by one Ashu, a resident of Multani Dhanda, attacked him,” a senior officer said.

The accused allegedly beat up Sharma with sticks and stones, police said. “The accused beat up the victim’s friends as well, and damaged their car. They managed to escape when the victims started screaming for help,” the officer said.

Victim’s sister, Lalita, said, “My brother’s condition is serious and we have spent Rs 16 lakh for his treatment till now. Following the operation, doctors have removed injured organs, including pancreas and kidney. We are expecting some help from the government as we don’t have any money for further treatment.”

Despite being handicapped Sharma was always interested in sports from early childhood, his sister added.

