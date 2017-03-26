Man with 50K bounty arrested by Delhi Police

A 39-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in a shootout case, has been arrested, police said Saturday.”

“On the basis of a tip-off, Asif alias Kala was arrested from near Batla House in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday,” said DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya. He threatened the police team with a pistol and tried to flee but was overpowered, Baaniya said.

Asif has been allegedly involved in many heinous cases, and has been involved in shootouts with the police in the past, said an officer. On December 1, he along with his associates Danish, Mukarram, Manish, Sunil, Goverdhan Vishvakarma and Krishan Kumar alias Langda, had planned a robbery in the area of Pul Prahladpur.

“They were intercepted by police and while some of his associates were nabbed after a shootout, he managed to escape. Last month, he had again managed to give a slip to police following a shootout in which his accomplice was arrested,” he said.

Police received information on Friday that Asif was going to meet a friend at Batla House, Jamia Nagar. Asif allegedly took out his pistol and tried to run away, but police overpowered him. Four live cartridges were found in the magazine of his pistol, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now