Delhi man who purchased five turtles ‘for ailing father-in-law to eat’ arrested

The five Indian softshell turtles recovered from the car The five Indian softshell turtles recovered from the car

Delhi Police has arrested a man in his late 30s from Chanakyapuri for allegedly ferrying five Indian softshell turtles. Police said he had bought the turtles for Rs 3,000.

“The accused, Aman, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and two of his friends, were hiding the turtles inside a gunny bag under the front seat of the Honda Civic they were travelling in. When police signalled them to stop their cars for routine checking at Simon Bolivar Marg, they parked the car a few metres away and tried to flee,” a senior police officer said.

While some personnel started chasing them, others started checking the car. “Inside, police found five softshell turtles. A case has been registered under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and wildlife inspectors have been approached,” the officer added.

Later in the day, police conducted raids and arrested Aman. “During questioning, Aman revealed that he had bought the turtles for his father-in-law, a tuberculosis patient, to eat. He told police that he bought the turtles after he had found out that eating turtles can help cure TB. Police are investigating whether he had bought turtles in the past as well,” the officer said, adding that possession of turtles is strictly prohibited since it is a scheduled species.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App