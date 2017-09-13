Man who posed as don arrested for extortion in Delhi

“He would access the personal information filled by customers in forms, and then call and use that information to make them think he knew their personal details,” police said. (Representational Image) “He would access the personal information filled by customers in forms, and then call and use that information to make them think he knew their personal details,” police said. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old who used to pose as an underworld don and extort money. Investigation revealed that the accused, Pranay Tiwari, worked as a store supervisor in malls in south and west Delhi. “He would access the personal information filled by customers in forms, and then call and use that information to make them think he knew their personal details,” police said.

Police said that on August 28, a businessman filed a complaint alleging that “underworld don Rizwan Khan” had called him and demanded Rs 1 crore. “Police found that several businessmen across the country had received extortion calls from the same number,” the officer said, adding that a trap was laid and the accused was arrested.

