Delhi: ‘Man who molested 13-year-old a serial offender’

(Representational photo) (Representational photo)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl near her house in Mandir Marg, police said. The accused, Yash, is believed to have been involved in two cases of a similar nature in the past as well.

Police said during questioning, the accused, who is married and runs an electronics shop, said that he feels “pleasure” when he commits such “bizarre acts”, and has been doing so “for the past four-five years”.

Police said the latest case came to light on December 30, when a man complained that his 13-year-old daughter, while climbing the stairs of her house, was allegedly pulled down by the accused, who also touched her inappropriately. “The girl sustained injuries when he pulled her down,” the officer said.

The girl’s father took her to a hospital, and a case was later registered under IPC Section 354 and the POCSO Act.

“Police looked at CCTV footage and showed dossiers of criminals involved in similar crimes to the victim. Several raids were conducted, secret informers were tapped, and police personnel were deputed in plain clothes,” the officer said.

Eventually, police managed to track down the accused on January 4 and arrested him after a brief chase.

