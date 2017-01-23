Man who made ransom call to missing JNU student in police custody

A day after a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making ransom calls to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad’s family members, police found that he had made multiple calls to Ahmad’s uncle from different mobile numbers.

The arrested accused, Mohammad Shameem, was Sunday brought to Delhi from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh on transit remand. He has now been sent to police custody.

During interrogation, Shameem was found carrying five SIM cards that he had procured using a fake identity. In his last call to Ahmad’s uncle, he had allegedly even mentioned an address, where, he had assured, Ahmad would be handed over, said sources.

A police officer privy to the details of the case, said, “We are yet to ascertain whether he actually knows anything about Najeeb or not.”

Shameem, a second year BA student, was earlier arrested in connection with the murder of a Class XII student in 2015.